Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.80 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01), with a volume of 72889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 24.36 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 million, a P/E ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 3.04.

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

