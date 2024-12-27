Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Trading 11.1% Higher – Here’s Why

Shares of Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1 ($0.01). Approximately 140,907 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 425,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.90 ($0.01).

Kanabo Group Trading Up 11.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.17. The firm has a market cap of £6.32 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 24.36, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Kanabo Group Company Profile

Kanabo Group Plc, a digital health company, engages in the research, development and commercialization of cannabis-derived formulations and therapeutic inhalation devices. It operates through Primary Care and Secondary Care segments. The company offers The GP Service, an online telehealth platform, that provides patients with video consultations, online prescriptions, and primary care services; and operates Treat It, an online clinic focused on management of chronic pain.

