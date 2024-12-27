Kibo Energy (LON:KIBO) Trading Down 27.3% – Should You Sell?

Kibo Energy PLC (LON:KIBO – Get Free Report) shares dropped 27.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00). Approximately 3,000,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,657,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

Kibo Energy Trading Down 27.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 293.44, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of £492,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of -0.10.

Kibo Energy Company Profile

Kibo Energy PLC is a multi-asset energy company positioned to address acute power deficits in Sub-Saharan Africa and, more recently, the UK.

The Company is focused on the development of three thermal coal power projects in Mozambique, Botswana and Tanzania, which all share stable operating environments as well as an acute need for consistent power.

