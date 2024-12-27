Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.

Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.

