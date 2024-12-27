Laurion Mineral Exploration (CVE:LME) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc. (CVE:LME – Get Free Report) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 79,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of C$111.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 19.62, a quick ratio of 35.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.40 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40.
Laurion Mineral Exploration Company Profile
Laurion Mineral Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and other base metal deposits. The company's flagship property is the Ishkoday property covering an area of 57.43 square kilometer located in Irwin, Pifher, Walters, and Elmhirst townships, Thunder Bay Mining Division.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Laurion Mineral Exploration
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- S&P 500 Earnings Set to Shine: January’s Critical Market Test
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Reddit Stock Dominated 2024—Why the Rally Isn’t Over Yet
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurion Mineral Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.