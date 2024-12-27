Lawrence Marcus Sells 20,000 Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Marcus sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $409,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,154.99. This trade represents a 15.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Marcus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 12th, Lawrence Marcus sold 25,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $350,000.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Lawrence Marcus sold 30,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $214,500.00.

SoundHound AI Stock Up 19.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $24.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.31 and a beta of 3.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. The company had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOUN. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SoundHound AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $8.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.07.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

