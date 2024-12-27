Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Octavio Espinoza Sells 2,104 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total transaction of $244,842.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,647 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,691.39. This trade represents a 9.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of LGND stock opened at $114.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.07. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $129.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LGND has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 758 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

