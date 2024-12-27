Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL) Short Interest Update

Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the November 30th total of 153,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucas GC

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lucas GC stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Lucas GC Limited (NASDAQ:LGCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Get Lucas GC alerts:

Lucas GC Stock Up 13.3 %

Shares of LGCL stock opened at $0.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $1.44. Lucas GC has a 52 week low of $0.47 and a 52 week high of $5.00.

About Lucas GC

Lucas GC Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online agent-centric human capital management services based on platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the People’s Republic of China. Its Star Career and Columbus platforms enables registered users to receive customized job recommendations and work as talent scouts to source suitable candidates for its corporate customers through their social network, as well as receive trainings and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucas GC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucas GC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.