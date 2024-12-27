Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 2.2% – Here’s Why

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. Approximately 14,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 102,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

Lumina Gold Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$195.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Martin Raymond Danziger Rip sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$58,000.00. Also, Director Lyle Braaten sold 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.58, for a total value of C$82,940.00. Insiders have sold a total of 291,500 shares of company stock valued at $167,260 in the last 90 days. 34.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lumina Gold

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

