MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 4.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) shot up 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.27 and last traded at $20.15. 20,546,449 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 56,557,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on MARA. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MARA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on MARA in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of MARA in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 5.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The business services provider reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.26 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of MARA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $330,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,029,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,187,010.60. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $481,337.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,250,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,389,070. This represents a 0.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,615 shares of company stock worth $3,258,686. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MARA. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in MARA by 124.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in MARA by 74.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in MARA during the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in MARA by 173.0% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

