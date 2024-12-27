Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Marui Group Stock Performance
Shares of MAURY stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.
About Marui Group
