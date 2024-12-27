Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Marui Group Stock Performance

Shares of MAURY stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. Marui Group has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the design and construction of commercial facilities; advertising planning and production; property management; rental of real estate properties; small-amount short-term insurance policy business; and sale of investment trusts.

