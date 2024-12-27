Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,600 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 6,769,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,243.9 days.
Mazda Motor Stock Performance
OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $13.00.
About Mazda Motor
