Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF) Short Interest Down 41.2% in December

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,980,600 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 6,769,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,243.9 days.

Mazda Motor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MZDAF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.86. Mazda Motor has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

About Mazda Motor

Mazda Motor Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Toyo Kogyo Co, Ltd. and changed its name to Mazda Motor Corporation in May 1984. Mazda Motor Corporation was incorporated in 1920 and is headquartered in Hiroshima, Japan.

