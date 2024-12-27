Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.25.
MDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Leede Financial set a C$8.25 target price on shares of Medexus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James upgraded Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised Medexus Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.
