Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) SVP Sells $11,010.00 in Stock

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) SVP Rosa Handley Hooper sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $11,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 356,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,722. This represents a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.73.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPW shares. Colliers Securities upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,908,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,481 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 10.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 23.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $360,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

