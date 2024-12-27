Mirvac Group (MGR) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 29th

Mirvac Group (ASX:MGR – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, December 29th.
Mirvac Group Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.70.
About Mirvac Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mirvac Group
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Investing in Sustainable Solutions: 2 Top Water Tech Stocks
- Trading Halts Explained
- Rivian’s Rebound: Should This EV Stock Be on Your Radar?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Mirvac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirvac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.