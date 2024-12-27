Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Short Interest Update

Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, a decline of 39.7% from the November 30th total of 146,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monroe Capital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Monroe Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Monroe Capital by 162.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 40,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 25,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 6.7% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter.

Monroe Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $176.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.04. Monroe Capital has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $8.74.

Monroe Capital Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.27%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 166.67%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRCC. B. Riley cut Monroe Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

