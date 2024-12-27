Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 59.8% from the November 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Mowi ASA Stock Down 0.5 %

Mowi ASA stock opened at $17.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $15.89 and a 1-year high of $19.80. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mowi ASA Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.1358 per share. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised Mowi ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA, a seafood company, farms, produces, and supplies Atlantic salmon products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. The company is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities.

