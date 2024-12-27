Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Here’s Why

Mpac Group plc (LON:MPAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 500 ($6.27) and last traded at GBX 492.80 ($6.18). Approximately 14,829 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 68,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.17).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Mpac Group in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £112.39 million, a P/E ratio of 1,740.00, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 494.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 482.14.

Mpac Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, clean energy, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

