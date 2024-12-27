Nano Nuclear Energy (NASDAQ:NNE) Shares Up 4.9% – Should You Buy?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NNE – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $28.58. 3,427,376 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 3,398,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.24.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Nano Nuclear Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Nano Nuclear Energy from $39.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNE. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter worth about $933,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,016,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nano Nuclear Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nano Nuclear Energy during the third quarter valued at about $25,000.
NANO Nuclear Energy Inc operates as a microreactor technology company. The company is developing ZEUS, a solid-core battery reactor, and ODIN, a low-pressure coolant reactor. It is also developing a high-assay low-enriched uranium fabrication facility to supply fuel to the nuclear reactor industry and fuel transportation and nuclear consultation businesses.
