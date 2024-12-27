Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells $106,772.40 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider John Fesko sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.60, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,217,063.20. This trade represents a 0.58 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Natera Stock Performance
Shares of NTRA opened at $159.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -90.70 and a beta of 1.63. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.53 and a 12 month high of $175.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.56.
Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The company had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Natera’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Research Report on NTRA
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Natera by 205.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,800,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $355,493,000 after buying an additional 1,883,481 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natera by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,460,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $483,034,000 after purchasing an additional 532,874 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Natera by 257.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 651,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $70,553,000 after purchasing an additional 469,327 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP grew its holdings in Natera by 112.0% in the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 782,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,343,000 after purchasing an additional 413,468 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Natera by 53.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 958,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $103,783,000 after purchasing an additional 334,630 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Natera
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.