Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 93,946 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 93,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $2,356,165.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,399.16. This trade represents a 88.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,054 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,406,394.86.
- On Monday, December 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,182,500.00.
- On Tuesday, December 3rd, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $817,645.43.
Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $25.89.
WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.
Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.
