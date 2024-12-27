Neil Harris Blumenthal Sells 93,946 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Stock

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 93,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $2,356,165.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,399.16. This trade represents a 88.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 56,054 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,406,394.86.

On Monday, December 9th, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 50,000 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $1,182,500.00.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of Warby Parker stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $817,645.43.

Shares of Warby Parker stock opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of -92.70 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48. Warby Parker Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $25.89.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Warby Parker by 1,013.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after buying an additional 1,295,136 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Warby Parker by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,192,000 after acquiring an additional 481,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,462,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Warby Parker by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,369,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,994,000 after acquiring an additional 308,472 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Warby Parker by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,782,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,111,000 after purchasing an additional 300,891 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRBY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. William Blair upgraded Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Warby Parker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.73.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

