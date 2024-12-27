Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Price Up 2.3% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $935.85 and last traded at $932.12. 2,320,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 3,602,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $911.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $850.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $825.00 price target (up from $770.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $825.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Netflix from $725.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $807.70.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $850.58 and its 200 day moving average is $736.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 1,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $767.05, for a total transaction of $980,289.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,960,579.80. This trade represents a 33.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $3,139,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 24.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,183 shares of company stock valued at $125,841,817 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.