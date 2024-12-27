New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio Sells 4,983 Shares

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 4,983 shares of New Jersey Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $229,218.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,704. This trade represents a 11.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

NJR opened at $46.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. New Jersey Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $39.44 and a twelve month high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.63.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The business had revenue of $395.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.97 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 13.54%. New Jersey Resources’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.64%.

NJR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Jersey Resources in the third quarter worth about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Stories

