Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nihon Kohden Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NHNKY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of -0.11. Nihon Kohden has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.

Get Nihon Kohden alerts:

About Nihon Kohden

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Nihon Kohden Corporation engages in development, manufacturing, sale, maintenance, and consultation of medical electronic equipment, and related systems and products in Japan, Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers physiological measuring equipment comprising electrocardiographs, electroencephalographs, and polygraphs for Cath-labs; patient monitoring systems, such as beside and central monitors; and treatment equipment including defibrillators, automated external defibrillators, ventilators, and pacemakers.

Receive News & Ratings for Nihon Kohden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nihon Kohden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.