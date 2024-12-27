Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY) Short Interest Update

Nihon Kohden Co. (OTCMKTS:NHNKY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Nihon Kohden Stock Performance
OTCMKTS NHNKY opened at $14.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32 and a beta of -0.11. Nihon Kohden has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.40.
About Nihon Kohden
