NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 3.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.68 and last traded at $4.62. Approximately 24,244,377 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 56,362,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.48.

Several brokerages recently commented on NIO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Daiwa America raised NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Macquarie downgraded shares of NIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.60 to $4.80 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.71.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

