Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 914.0 days.

Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $21.75.

Get Nippon Electric Glass alerts:

About Nippon Electric Glass

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glass making machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glass substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.