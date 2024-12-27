Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Short Interest Down 40.5% in December

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,400 shares, a drop of 40.5% from the November 30th total of 153,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 914.0 days.
Nippon Electric Glass Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NPEGF opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67. Nippon Electric Glass has a 12-month low of $21.35 and a 12-month high of $21.75.
About Nippon Electric Glass
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nippon Electric Glass
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Electric Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Electric Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.