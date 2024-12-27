Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance
Shares of Nippon Shinyaku stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $56.45.
About Nippon Shinyaku
