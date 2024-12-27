Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

Nippon Shinyaku Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPNKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the November 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Nippon Shinyaku Price Performance

Shares of Nippon Shinyaku stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day moving average is $42.01. Nippon Shinyaku has a one year low of $55.55 and a one year high of $56.45.

About Nippon Shinyaku

Nippon Shinyaku Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Pharmaceuticals and Functional Food Business segments. Its Pharmaceuticals Business segment offers drugs in the fields of urology, hematology, intractable and rare diseases, gynecology, and other diseases.

