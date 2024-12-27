nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) CEO Sells $119,649.48 in Stock

nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 12,013 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $119,649.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,340,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,854.16. The trade was a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

nLIGHT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LASR opened at $10.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $496.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.28. nLIGHT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Institutional Trading of nLIGHT

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in nLIGHT by 1,637.2% in the third quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 25.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in nLIGHT by 969.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on LASR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

View Our Latest Analysis on nLIGHT

nLIGHT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.