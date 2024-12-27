Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Shares Acquired by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 15.3% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 52,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Nokia Oyj by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 67,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $149,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,101.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 179,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 164,883 shares during the last quarter. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.35 to $6.35 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.43.

Nokia Oyj Trading Down 0.4 %

Nokia Oyj stock opened at $4.47 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.37 billion, a PE ratio of 55.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 2.18%. Analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.