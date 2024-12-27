Northland Capmk Expects Lower Earnings for PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk decreased their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for PDF Solutions in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Richard now anticipates that the technology company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for PDF Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $0.30 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

PDF Solutions stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.79. PDF Solutions has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 261.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Insider Transactions at PDF Solutions

In other PDF Solutions news, insider Andrzej Strojwas sold 5,030 shares of PDF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total transaction of $155,175.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,019.45. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Erba sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.81, for a total transaction of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $423,298.59. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDF Solutions by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

