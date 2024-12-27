NU (NYSE:NU) Shares Up 1.3% – What’s Next?

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.37. 26,181,857 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 33,975,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

Get NU alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

NU Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NU

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 3.1% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NU by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NU by 4.9% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NU Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.