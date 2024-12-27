Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $167,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,475,333.16. This represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Shair also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 25th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total transaction of $192,440.00.
  • On Monday, October 28th, Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total value of $183,460.00.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $82.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.79 and a 1 year high of $113.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.65 and a beta of 1.31.

Nuvalent last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 21.8% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Portland Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NUVL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Nuvalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

