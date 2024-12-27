Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT) CEO Ron Bentsur Buys 4,500 Shares of Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) CEO Ron Bentsur bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $20,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,270,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,209,796.60. The trade was a 0.14 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ron Bentsur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Ron Bentsur acquired 20,000 shares of Nuvectis Pharma stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.92 per share, for a total transaction of $98,400.00.

Nuvectis Pharma Trading Up 8.0 %

Nuvectis Pharma stock opened at $5.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $96.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.20. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $12.10.

Institutional Trading of Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma ( NASDAQ:NVCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVCT. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Nuvectis Pharma in the third quarter worth $63,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Nuvectis Pharma by 3.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma during the third quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

