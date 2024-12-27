Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Update

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 153.9% from the November 30th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMX. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $69,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 581.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 50.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.58.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

