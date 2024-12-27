Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 950,880 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321,990 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Old National Bancorp worth $17,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1,766.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Old National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Old National Bancorp from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.38.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Old National Bancorp stock opened at $22.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $23.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.39.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $485.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.94%.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

