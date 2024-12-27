Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) Director Rocks Patti Temple Acquires 5,625 Shares of Stock

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) Director Rocks Patti Temple purchased 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,068.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,299.41. This trade represents a 43.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of OSBC opened at $18.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $19.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $71.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Second Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James raised Old Second Bancorp from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 target price on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 134.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

