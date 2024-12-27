OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Stock Price Down 7.7% – Should You Sell?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). Approximately 190,680 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).

OPG Power Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.

OPG Power Ventures Company Profile

OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.

