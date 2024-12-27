OPG Power Ventures (LON:OPG) Trading Down 7.7% – What’s Next?

OPG Power Ventures Plc (LON:OPG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.70 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 6 ($0.08). 190,680 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 444,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.50 ($0.08).
OPG Power Ventures Stock Down 1.6 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.66 million, a P/E ratio of 590.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.71.
OPG Power Ventures Company Profile
OPG Power Ventures Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, operates, and maintains private sector power projects in India. The company operates 414 MW of thermal power and 62 MW solar power assets. It primarily sells electric power to public sector undertakings and heavy industrial companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OPG Power Ventures
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Top 3 Investment Themes to Watch for in 2025
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Mega Buybacks in 2025: Why These 3 Leading Stocks Are Buys
- Stock Average Calculator
- AMD vs. NVIDIA: The Better Semiconductor Bet for 2025
Receive News & Ratings for OPG Power Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPG Power Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.