Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

ORVMF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.

About Orvana Minerals

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

