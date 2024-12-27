Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF) Short Interest Update

Orvana Minerals Corp. (OTCMKTS:ORVMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, an increase of 178.3% from the November 30th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Orvana Minerals Price Performance
ORVMF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Orvana Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.07 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22.
About Orvana Minerals
