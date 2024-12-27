Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $84.80 and last traded at $82.38. Approximately 64,983,266 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 61,714,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.69.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Baird R W upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $57.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.90. The company has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 410.72, a P/E/G ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.87.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This represents a 34.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 10,721 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.78, for a total transaction of $823,158.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,748,867.94. This represents a 9.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,361,841 shares of company stock worth $1,563,283,006. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 12,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

