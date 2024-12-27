Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $21.02.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) develops and publishes strategy and management games on PC and consoles in North and Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its game portfolio comprises various franchises, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Prison Architect, the Surviving games, Age of Wonders, Victoria, and the World of Darkness.

