Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Short Interest Update

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a drop of 59.5% from the November 30th total of 37,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 150.0 days.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Stock Performance
OTCMKTS PRXXF opened at $18.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.67. Paradox Interactive AB has a one year low of $12.18 and a one year high of $21.02.
Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Company Profile
