PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 1.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) traded up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $88.33 and last traded at $88.25. 3,276,344 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 12,964,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.90.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.76. The company has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 86.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,762,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,307,945,000 after buying an additional 7,767,072 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 10,500,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $819,315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,419,351 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,636,644 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $501,184,000 after purchasing an additional 276,287 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $493,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in PayPal by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,015,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $469,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

