PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Plans $0.35 Dividend

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 26th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3505 per share on Thursday, January 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th.

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance

Shares of PSTR stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.18. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 1-year low of $24.53 and a 1-year high of $30.33. The company has a market cap of $12.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23.

