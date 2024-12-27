PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 60.4% from the November 30th total of 15,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 2.3 %

PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 million, a PE ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.32. PEDEVCO has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Get PEDEVCO alerts:

About PEDEVCO

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. It holds interests in the Permian Basin asset covering an area of approximately 22,721 net acres located in New Mexico; and D-J Basin asset covering an area of approximately 19,214 net acres located in Wyoming.

Receive News & Ratings for PEDEVCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PEDEVCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.