PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Director Doug Jones Sells 23,229 Shares

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 23,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.51, for a total value of $2,357,975.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,276.92. This represents a 49.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Doug Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Doug Jones sold 600 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total transaction of $61,224.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE PFSI opened at $102.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.93 and a 1 year high of $119.13.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.92 by ($1.62). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $411.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFSI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 20.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

