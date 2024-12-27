PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.340-1.370 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.360. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.470-1.510 EPS.

PG&E Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSE PCG opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PG&E has a one year low of $15.94 and a one year high of $21.72.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PG&E will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio is 7.81%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCG. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $1,147,766.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,168,186.52. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

