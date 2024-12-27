PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.470-1.510 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PG&E also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.340-1.370 EPS.

PG&E Stock Performance

NYSE:PCG opened at $20.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. PG&E has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. PG&E had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PG&E will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from PG&E’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on PG&E from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on PG&E from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of PG&E in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PG&E from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Insider Activity at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 55,555 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $1,147,766.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,460,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,168,186.52. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

