PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP) Shares Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:CORP – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.49 and last traded at $95.49. Approximately 35,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 64,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.32.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 146.6% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 36,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,428,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC grew its holdings in shares of PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 39,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,666 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

The PIMCO Investment Grade Corporate Bond Index Exchange-Traded Fund (CORP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds. CORP was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by PIMCO.

