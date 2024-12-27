Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,100 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 64,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 341,293 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund during the third quarter worth $2,277,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 269,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 128,974 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 36.1% in the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 263,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 784.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 50,960 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MAV opened at $8.49 on Friday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.60.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Dividend Announcement

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

