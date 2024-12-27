Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Down 0.4% – What’s Next?

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.31 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 31,547,672 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 43,509,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Plug Power from $1.60 to $1.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Plug Power from $2.20 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.52.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.21 and its 200 day moving average is $2.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $173.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.25 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 214.05% and a negative return on equity of 46.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

