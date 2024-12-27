POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) Shares Up 18.1% – Here’s Why

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 18.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$8.43 and last traded at C$8.24. Approximately 322,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 128% from the average daily volume of 141,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.98.

Separately, Northland Capmk upgraded POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$573.50 million, a PE ratio of -11.29 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other POET Technologies news, Director James Lee sold 25,000 shares of POET Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.95, for a total value of C$173,712.50. Also, Senior Officer Vivek Rajgarhia sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.24, for a total value of C$36,219.00. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. The company offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

